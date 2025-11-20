Bright Side Stories: Viral Video Shows Elderly Women Attending 'Aajibai Chi Shala' With Big Dreams

A heartwarming video from Maharashtra has gone viral on social media, showing a group of elderly women happily attending school. The clip has moved millions of people online and has become a reminder that learning truly has no age limit. The video was shared on Instagram by user Siddhesh Lokare with the caption,“Welcome to Aajibai chi shala, where education sees no limits.”

These women, many of them above 70 and even 80 years old, walk to class every week with big smiles and an even bigger dream - the dream to study, something they missed when they were young.

A unique school where age does not matter

The place shown in the video is 'Aajibai Chi Shala', a special school in Fangne village in Thane district. It was started by Yogendra Bangar from Murbad. The school runs only on Saturdays and Sundays and offers basic education to elderly women of the village.

All classes are completely free. Many of these women belong to poor households and never had the chance to study as children. This school now gives them the opportunity to complete a dream they held quietly in their hearts for years.

'I can skip food but not school,' says one student

The video shows the grannies dressed in their 'cutest uniform', a gulaabi saadi (pink saree), as social media users showed amazement for the uniform. They sit in a classroom, write in notebooks, read letters, and answer questions with confidence.

One elderly student said proudly,“I can skip food but not the school.” Another woman said she wants people to remember her as an educated woman.

When a vlogger asked one of the students what she wants to become after studying, she replied with a smile, "Police!"

Her answer surprised many viewers and showed how education can awaken new dreams at any age.

A school that supports lifelong learning

These women say they never miss class, even at the age of 80 or 85. Their dedication has inspired people across India. Many users wrote that watching the video was 'the most amazing thing I saw this year' and 'so wholesome'.

Some comments read:

“Cutest uniform... 'Gulaabi Saadi'.”

“This is the real meaning of lifelong learning.”

“Empowerment has no age and those priceless smiles say it all.”

The school's simple message has touched everyone: education does not belong only to children. Learning is for anyone who has the wish to grow, no matter their age or background.

A moving reminder from Maharashtra

The story of Aajibai Chi Shala shows that dreams do not expire. These elderly women from Fangne village prove that age cannot stop curiosity, determination, or the desire to learn. As the video continues to spread online, many say it is a beautiful reminder that knowledge has no boundaries.