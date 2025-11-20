President Of Iran Signals Strategic Necessity Of Capital Relocation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The reality is that relocating Iran's capital from Tehran is no longer a choice but a mandatory step, the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with intellectuals and artists in Qazvin Province in the northwest of the country, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian explained that over the past year, following the government's initial announcement to relocate the capital, the available budget was insufficient to implement the move.“Had adequate funding been available, the relocation might have been feasible. At that time, it was concluded that moving the capital was not practical,” he stated.

The president emphasized that Tehran can no longer accommodate the city's population growth or increasing construction demands. While further development remains possible, the city's water shortages present an insurmountable constraint.

“Currently, transporting one cubic meter of water from the Persian Gulf to Tehran costs approximately 5 million rials (about $8.3). Allocating such resources for a single cubic meter of water is not justifiable. Consequently, it is imperative to develop a scientific and comprehensive plan for the country's future,” he added.

The law mandating the relocation of Iran's capital from Tehran was approved in 2015 but has not yet been implemented. Reports indicate that the current government plans to move the capital to the southern region of the country.