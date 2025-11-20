New Wave Of Former Idps Returns To Azerbaijan's Shushakand Village (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Shushakand village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 15 families (54 people) are returning to Shushakand.

The returning residents represent families temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Together with the returning residents, a total of 76 families (284 people) have returned to the village.

Currently, over 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.