World Military Parachuting Championship Returns To Action After Weather Delay

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Competition at the 47th World Military Parachuting Championship (CISM 2025) is set to resume today at Umm Shokhot Airport after a two-day delay due to unfavourable weather.

Following discussions between the Organising Committee and the International Military Sports Council (CISM), officials have now cleared the way for the event to continue, conditions permitting. The championship is scheduled to wrap up on November 23.

The tournament features 320 top-tier jumpers from 30 countries, competing across Quad Formation, Style, and Accuracy Landing events. Host nation Qatar are represented by a seven-member squad comprising a five-person senior team and two junior athletes.

The Qatari team enters the resumption of play with high expectations, widely regarded as one of the top contenders globally following an intensive preparation period. All eyes are on the Accuracy Landing competition, where the Qatar National Military Team-affectionately known as“Tamim's Lions”- is currently sitting in the gold medal position.

After seven grueling rounds, Qatar are tied on points with the Czech Republic at 25 points. However, the Qatari squad holds the technical advantage based on tie-break regulations regarding attempt superiority. The margins are razor-thin going into today's decisive rounds: 1st: Qatar (25 pts), 2nd: Czech Republic (25 pts), 3rd: Switzerland (26 pts), 4th: Germany (27 pts), 5th: Slovenia (31 pts).

Cultural crossroads

In a glittering evening set against the architectural splendor of the National Museum of Qatar, the Qatar Air Sports Committee hosted a special ceremony yesterday to honour the heads of delegations participating in the 47th CISM World Military Parachuting Championships.

The elegant affair served as a pause in the high-adrenaline competition, focusing instead on diplomacy and friendship.

The event was graced by the presence of high-ranking officials, including Major General H E Rashid Mahboob Al-Dossari, Vice President of the Qatar Military Sports Association, and Brigadier General

H E Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Otaibi, Commander of the Joint Special Forces and President of the Qatar Air Sports Committee.

In his keynote address, Brigadier General Al-Otaibi welcomed the international guests, expressing deep appreciation for their active roles in making the championship a success. He noted that the event has“adorned the skies of Doha with masterpieces of performance,” carrying with it a renewed spirit of determination.

Brigadier General

Al-Otaibi emphasised that CISM 2025 goes beyond mere scores and rankings.

“This championship represents a unique crossroads where cultures meet and hearts connect,” Al-Otaibi said yesterday.

“It is an exceptional human and sporting saga that combines the warmth of our reception with the spirit of honourable competition.”

Representing the International Military Sports Council (CISM), Colonel Gernot Rittenschober took the stage to commend the host nation.

He praised the“warm reception and generosity” experienced by the teams since their arrival, describing it as a true reflection of Qatar's deep-rooted heritage and authentic culture.

Commemorative shields were awarded to the heads of the visiting delegations as a gesture of gratitude for their cooperation and efforts.