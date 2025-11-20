403
Sydney Issues Measles Alert as NSW Health Suspects Spread
(MENAFN) Health authorities in Sydney have issued an urgent measles alert after NSW Health confirmed that the virus is likely circulating undetected across the city.
In a statement released Thursday, NSW Health reported that a recently diagnosed patient contracted measles in Sydney despite having no known exposure to other cases or listed locations. The agency warned: "With the source of the infection unknown, it is likely measles is currently circulating within the community, and other people may have been unknowingly exposed to measles."
Residents and travelers are being urged to check their vaccination status and remain vigilant for symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, and a blotchy rash that typically spreads from the face downward.
According to Mitchell Smith, Director of Public Health at the South Western Sydney Local Health District, symptoms may take as long as 18 days to develop after exposure.
National surveillance data shows 157 measles cases have been recorded across Australia in 2025, including 29 in New South Wales.
This new alert follows a Nov. 14 advisory from NSW Health, issued after a confirmed case from Queensland visited several central Sydney locations — including Sydney Airport and a concert drawing about 70,000 attendees — while infectious between Nov. 8 and 10.
