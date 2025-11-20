403
Turkey seeks comprehensive framework for Istanbul-Ukraine talks
(MENAFN) Türkiye is pushing to reinvigorate the Istanbul process on the Ukraine war through a “comprehensive framework that can address acute problems,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to reports.
Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye previously hosted three rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, during which “progress was made” on ceasefire, peace talks, and military matters. “We consider all of these to be valuable steps,” he added, calling the Istanbul talks an important milestone in diplomatic efforts amid the worsening humanitarian and security impacts of the war.
He stressed that escalating attacks on energy infrastructure and the resulting civilian casualties are causing severe damage for both sides. Erdogan also expressed Ankara’s willingness to engage with Moscow on “any proposals that would accelerate a ceasefire, paving the way for just, lasting peace.” He urged all partners seeking to halt the violence to adopt a constructive approach toward the Istanbul process.
The leaders also discussed bilateral matters. Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, emphasizing continued backing for the Crimean Tatars, with whom Türkiye shares “a unique historical and cultural bond.”
On the economic front, Erdogan stated that “despite all challenges of the war, we aim to increase our bilateral trade volume to $10 billion.” He added that Türkiye seeks to assist Ukraine’s reconstruction through Turkish entrepreneurs who have continued operations in the country despite the conflict.
