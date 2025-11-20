403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Netanyahu’s Visit to Southern Syria Sparks Outrage
(MENAFN) Syria and Jordan on Wednesday rebuked a field inspection carried out by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the buffer zone located in the country’s southern region.
Netanyahu, accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Army Chief Eyal Zamir, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, undertook a visit to the Israeli-controlled buffer area in southern Syria on Wednesday.
In an official statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry harshly criticized what it described as the “illegitimate visit” by Netanyahu and other Israeli occupation officials, calling it “a grave violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
The ministry emphasized that "This visit represents a new attempt to impose a fait accompli that contradicts relevant UN Security Council resolutions and falls within the occupation’s policies aimed at entrenching its aggression and continuing its violations of Syrian territory.”
Reaffirming Damascus’s unwavering call for the removal of Israeli forces from Syrian land, the ministry insisted that every action undertaken by Tel Aviv in the south is “null and void” and “have no legal effect under international law.”
It urged the international community to apply meaningful pressure to compel Israel to completely withdraw from the southern region of Syria and to adhere to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
The statement concluded with a firm declaration that “Syria will continue to defend its sovereignty and its inalienable rights until it regains all of its territory,” underscoring the country’s resolve to reclaim full control over its lands.
Netanyahu, accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Army Chief Eyal Zamir, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, undertook a visit to the Israeli-controlled buffer area in southern Syria on Wednesday.
In an official statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry harshly criticized what it described as the “illegitimate visit” by Netanyahu and other Israeli occupation officials, calling it “a grave violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
The ministry emphasized that "This visit represents a new attempt to impose a fait accompli that contradicts relevant UN Security Council resolutions and falls within the occupation’s policies aimed at entrenching its aggression and continuing its violations of Syrian territory.”
Reaffirming Damascus’s unwavering call for the removal of Israeli forces from Syrian land, the ministry insisted that every action undertaken by Tel Aviv in the south is “null and void” and “have no legal effect under international law.”
It urged the international community to apply meaningful pressure to compel Israel to completely withdraw from the southern region of Syria and to adhere to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
The statement concluded with a firm declaration that “Syria will continue to defend its sovereignty and its inalienable rights until it regains all of its territory,” underscoring the country’s resolve to reclaim full control over its lands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment