Professor of Policy and Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University

Professor Chris Wilkins is the leader of the drug research team at SHORE & Whariki Research Centre, Massey University, and has researched drug use and illegal drug markets for the past 20 years. He has published over 100 papers on a range of topics related to drug use and drug policy, including on methamphetamine, cannabis, ecstasy, gangs, cannabis policy reform, and drug markets. He currently leads the annual online New Zealand Drugs Trends Survey (NZDTS). Chris has been an invited speaker at international meetings convened by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) and at the United States National Institute for Drug Abuse. He regularly presents papers at the annual meetings of the International Society for the Study of Drug Policy (ISSDP).

–present Professor, Massey University

1999 Massey University, Albany, New Zealand, PhD in economics

ExperienceEducation