$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chris Wilkins


2025-11-20 12:04:37
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Policy and Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Profile Articles Activity

Professor Chris Wilkins is the leader of the drug research team at SHORE & Whariki Research Centre, Massey University, and has researched drug use and illegal drug markets for the past 20 years. He has published over 100 papers on a range of topics related to drug use and drug policy, including on methamphetamine, cannabis, ecstasy, gangs, cannabis policy reform, and drug markets. He currently leads the annual online New Zealand Drugs Trends Survey (NZDTS). Chris has been an invited speaker at international meetings convened by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) and at the United States National Institute for Drug Abuse. He regularly presents papers at the annual meetings of the International Society for the Study of Drug Policy (ISSDP).

Experience
  • –present Professor, Massey University
Education
  • 1999 Massey University, Albany, New Zealand, PhD in economics

The Conversation

MENAFN20112025000199003603ID1110371011



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search