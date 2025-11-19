Tajikistan's Energy Sector Shows Steady Performance Amid Modest Fluctuations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's industrial production in the energy sector showed moderate fluctuations in the first nine months of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency shows that crude oil and natural gas production totaled 4.1 million somoni (approximately $444,385) in September 2025, or 95.8 percent of the output recorded in September 2024.

For the period spanning January through September 2025, production amounted to 68 million somoni (approximately $7.3 million), representing 86.9 percent of the output recorded during the same period in 2024. Compared to September 2023, production in September 2024 stood at 87.2 percent of the preceding year's level.

Overall, the figures suggest that crude oil and natural gas production in Tajikistan has remained relatively stable, with modest variations compared to previous years. These trends reflect a consistent level of activity in the sector over the past two years.