Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Will Chennai Schools Declare Holiday? IMD Warns Of More Showers

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai and nearby districts continue to face steady rainfall as IMD issues a yellow alert. While some regions have closed schools for safety, Chennai awaits an official update amid predictions of more showers

Several districts in Tamil Nadu have opted to shut schools as a precaution against continuous rainfall. Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu authorities declared holidays after officials noted that waterlogging, slippery routes, and weather-affected buildings could pose risks to students. They explained that temporary closures would prevent accidental injuries during heavy spells.

While neighbouring districts have suspended classes, Chennai has not issued any official holiday notice for November 20, 2025. Despite persistent rain, the state government has asked parents to stay in touch with individual schools for fresh updates. The Education Department also instructed institutions to strengthen campus safety by checking roofs, repairing weakened walls, clearing stagnant water, and securing open spaces.

Tamil Nadu remains under a yellow alert as IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunderstorms. The low-pressure area responsible for earlier heavy showers has shifted towards the Sri Lankan coast, while another system is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 22. Meteorologists stated that this disturbance could intensify within two days and move west-northwest, bringing more rain to the state. Although the cyclonic circulation near Kerala has weakened, fresh developments over the Bay are expected to prolong the monsoon conditions.

Chennai may witness lighter spells today, but intermittent showers are likely through the weekend.

November 20: Cloudy skies with light rain and brief passing showers

November 21: Cloudy with heavy rainfall and strong intermittent spells

November 22: Cloudy with intense rain and frequent on-and-off showers

November 23: Cloudy with moderate rain, scattered showers, and mild humidity