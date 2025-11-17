Saudi Arabia Mecca-Medina Bus Crash: Helpline Numbers Issued As Over 40 Indians Feared Dead

What began as a peaceful spiritual journey for dozens of Umrah pilgrims from Telangana ended in unimaginable tragedy early Monday. A bus carrying the group from Mecca to Medina crashed into a diesel tanker, erupting into flames and leaving 42 Indians feared dead. Only one person is believed to have survived.

Families in Shock as News Filters In

The crash happened around 1.30 am IST, at a time when most passengers were asleep after a long day of pilgrimage. In a matter of moments, the bus was engulfed in fire, leaving little chance for escape.

For families back home in Hyderabad and across Telangana, the sudden news has been heartbreaking. Many relatives had spoken to the pilgrims just hours earlier, unaware that it would be their last conversation.

Local residents who rushed to the spot described a scene of chaos and devastation, with many victims believed to have died instantly. Saudi authorities are yet to release an official toll, but Indian officials say the situation is grim.

A Journey of Faith, Cut Short

The Telangana State Haj Committee confirmed that the passengers were almost entirely from Hyderabad, including 20 women and 11 children. They were on a spiritual journey many had saved for years to undertake.

Only one pilgrim is said to have survived, and their condition remains critical.

Helpline Numbers Activated as Families Seek Answers

With panic spreading among relatives, the Telangana government has set up a control room at the state Secretariat to offer immediate support. Officials are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and Saudi authorities to gather accurate information.

Emergency Helplines



Saudi toll-free number: 8002440003 Consulate General of India, Jeddah: 24×7 assistance available

Many families spent the morning making desperate calls, hoping for updates that might offer some sliver of hope.

India Expresses Condolences; Support on Ground

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was“deeply shocked” by the tragedy. He assured that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were extending all support to those affected.

Telangana CM Orders Immediate Coordination

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed grief and called the incident“deeply distressing.” He has instructed senior officials to collect complete details of the passengers and ensure that all necessary assistance reaches the families.

The control room will remain active until authorities have clarity on the identities of the victims and further repatriation processes.