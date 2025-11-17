403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish FM says Turkey is ready to assume responsibility in Gaza Strip
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Saturday that Türkiye is prepared to take responsibility in the Gaza Strip, including the potential deployment of troops if necessary, according to reports.
“Türkiye is ready to shoulder the burden in Gaza, and it will fulfill its responsibilities with a great sense of duty, including sending troops. This is our clearest message to the international community on this matter,” Fidan said in a live interview with A Haber.
He highlighted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s September meeting with US President Donald Trump, noting that both leaders discussed key issues affecting bilateral relations and regional stability. Fidan emphasized that Türkiye’s recent foreign policy efforts have strengthened its reputation as a reliable partner in regional and global matters, citing discussions on Syria, Palestine, and Ukraine.
Regarding Gaza, Fidan said a UN Security Council draft resolution is still under debate, focusing on creating a legal framework for a proposed stabilization force under the Trump Peace Plan.
Türkiye is engaged in ongoing discussions on establishing a peace commission and an International Stabilization Force, with preliminary efforts already underway, including a US-coordinated Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Israel to monitor Gaza developments following the ceasefire.
Fidan stressed Türkiye’s active involvement in the Sharm el-Sheikh talks that helped bring the Gaza ceasefire into effect, alongside Egypt and Qatar. Türkiye has also appointed a humanitarian aid coordinator for Gaza, working to deliver assistance despite continued limitations on aid flow. Talks are ongoing to establish a non-political committee to manage Gaza’s daily administration, with Hamas reportedly willing to transfer governance to a Palestinian-led body.
On the broader issue, Fidan emphasized that Türkiye condemns oppression regardless of the actor and argued that armed resistance will continue as long as the occupation persists. He said, “What we are saying is this: the issue should not begin with disarming Hamas, but with establishing a mechanism that ends the occupation and reduces and eliminates oppression. This logic needs to be clearly explained.”
He further stated that efforts to label Hamas as equivalent to groups like ISIS should be deconstructed and replaced with a clearer understanding of the situation. Fidan stressed that a roadmap ending Israel’s occupation and enabling a two-state solution must be provided to the Palestinians.
“Türkiye is ready to shoulder the burden in Gaza, and it will fulfill its responsibilities with a great sense of duty, including sending troops. This is our clearest message to the international community on this matter,” Fidan said in a live interview with A Haber.
He highlighted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s September meeting with US President Donald Trump, noting that both leaders discussed key issues affecting bilateral relations and regional stability. Fidan emphasized that Türkiye’s recent foreign policy efforts have strengthened its reputation as a reliable partner in regional and global matters, citing discussions on Syria, Palestine, and Ukraine.
Regarding Gaza, Fidan said a UN Security Council draft resolution is still under debate, focusing on creating a legal framework for a proposed stabilization force under the Trump Peace Plan.
Türkiye is engaged in ongoing discussions on establishing a peace commission and an International Stabilization Force, with preliminary efforts already underway, including a US-coordinated Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Israel to monitor Gaza developments following the ceasefire.
Fidan stressed Türkiye’s active involvement in the Sharm el-Sheikh talks that helped bring the Gaza ceasefire into effect, alongside Egypt and Qatar. Türkiye has also appointed a humanitarian aid coordinator for Gaza, working to deliver assistance despite continued limitations on aid flow. Talks are ongoing to establish a non-political committee to manage Gaza’s daily administration, with Hamas reportedly willing to transfer governance to a Palestinian-led body.
On the broader issue, Fidan emphasized that Türkiye condemns oppression regardless of the actor and argued that armed resistance will continue as long as the occupation persists. He said, “What we are saying is this: the issue should not begin with disarming Hamas, but with establishing a mechanism that ends the occupation and reduces and eliminates oppression. This logic needs to be clearly explained.”
He further stated that efforts to label Hamas as equivalent to groups like ISIS should be deconstructed and replaced with a clearer understanding of the situation. Fidan stressed that a roadmap ending Israel’s occupation and enabling a two-state solution must be provided to the Palestinians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment