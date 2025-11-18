No Major Snowfall Till Dec 15: Weatherman

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Meteorologist Sonam Lotus on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is unlikely to witness any major snowfall until December 15, as the region continues to remain under a prolonged dry spell.

Lotus said the weather across J&K will stay dry and stable through the end of November. However, he cautioned that temperatures are set to dip further in the coming days, intensifying the ongoing cold wave, especially in the Valley.

“It will remain dry and clear,” Lotus said.“But the cold will intensify in the mornings and evenings. The minimum temperature may go down further - possibly touching minus three to four degrees.”

The chill has already tightened its grip across Kashmir. Calm nights and clear skies have pushed temperatures down sharply, making early mornings particularly harsh. Residents have begun stocking up on heating gadgets and winter supplies, while frost formation has increased in several higher reaches over the past few days.

Lotus added that while light snowfall is possible after mid-December, there is no forecast of any significant or widespread snowfall in December. He noted that long-range predictions remain uncertain, but current weather data shows no strong Western Disturbance approaching the region in the coming weeks.

Lotus, known for his mostly accurate local weather forecasts, has earlier warned about extended dry spells in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director Meteorological Department (MeT) said that nothing significant is expected in Jammu and Kashmir till December 5th.

Kashmir experienced a further drop in night temperatures on Tuesday, with Pahalgam emerging as the coldest location in the Union Territory at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in the south Kashmir resort settled 0.7 degrees below normal, marking the sharpest dip of the season so far.