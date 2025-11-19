Bengaluru Weather Alert: City Braces For Cold Nights IMD Issues Rain Alert In Several Districts

Bengaluru braces for cold nights as light rainfall and mist are expected. IMD issues rain alert for several districts, with showers likely over the coming days. Residents advised to plan accordingly and stay safe.

Looking ahead, Bengaluru's weather is expected to remain fairly consistent over the next few days, with only minor fluctuations. Tomorrow, November 20, is forecasted to be a sunny day, with temperatures peaking at 27.4°C, making it the warmest day of the week. Nights will remain cool, dipping to around 18°C, providing residents with comfortable evenings.

From November 21 onwards, patchy rain is expected to return to the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an 89% chance of showers on both November 21 and 22. The upcoming weekend is also likely to see moderate rainfall, which may affect outdoor plans and activities. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and carry umbrellas or raincoats when heading out.

Interestingly, yesterday Bengaluru recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 83, marking the cleanest air the city has experienced in the past week. This reflects a slight improvement from earlier readings in the 'poor' category and may indicate the city's ongoing efforts to manage pollution levels. However, more consistent measures are still required to ensure sustained improvement in air quality.

The IMD has also warned that several districts of Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, southern interior Kodagu, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya, are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. Coastal and Malnad regions may witness thunderstorms and gusty winds along with heavy showers. Authorities have been advised to take precautionary measures, while residents should follow official guidelines to avoid inconvenience.

Bengaluru itself may experience light rainfall, cloudy skies, mist in the early mornings, and gentle breezes, particularly in the mornings and evenings. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 27°C, while minimum temperatures may drop to 17°C. Meanwhile, districts such as Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, and Koppal could see temperatures fall by 4–6 degrees.