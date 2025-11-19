Fruit Puree Market Expanding With $6.65 Billion At 6.5% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Fruit Puree Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, the fruit puree market has experienced robust growth. The market size, which is projected to be $4.87 billion in 2024, is expected to climb to $5.17 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a heightened consumer interest in healthier food options, a rise in preference for easy-to-prepare foods, the expansion of the food and beverage sector, growing consciousness about plant-based eating, and an increased demand for natural and clean label products.

There is a positive growth forecast for the fruit puree market size in the upcoming years, anticipated to reach ""$6.66 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This swell in market size during the projected period is due to novel combinations in flavor, growth in the functional foods division, increased preference for superior and unique tastes, the expansion of snack and dessert industries worldwide, and an uptick in their use in culinary arts. The forecasted period will likely witness concentration on unique tropical tastes, innovations in packaging designs, sustainable methods of sourcing and production, personalization to suit culinary and food services, growing health and wellness trends, along with the worldwide enlargement of fruit processing installations.

Download a free sample of the fruit puree market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Fruit Puree Market?

The burgeoning need for functional food and beverages is set to catalyze an expansion in the fruit puree market. Functional foods and beverages denote dietary elements enriched with extra nutrients and energy boosters. Such functional foods, like probiotic drinks or meals, are mixed with natural ingredients like fruit purees from berries, apples, and bananas to enhance their healthiness. For example, data from the Canadian Agriculture and Agri-Food Department in October 2023 revealed that 2022 saw processed food and beverage product exports touch a historic peak of $54.3 billion, exhibiting a 14.1% increase from the preceding year and accounting for 34.7% of the total production value. Hence, the escalating desire for functional food and beverages is fueling the fruit puree market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fruit Puree Market?

Major players in the Fruit Puree Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Symrise AG

. Tate And Lyle PLC

. Welch Foods Inc.

. Boiron Freres SAS

. Tree Top Industries Inc.

. SunOpta Inc.

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

. Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

. Grünewald GmbH

. Westfalia Fruit

What Are The Top Trends In The Fruit Puree Industry?

Innovations in product development are a prominent trend emerging in the fruit puree sector. Dominant players in this market are launching creative products in an effort to maintain their market position. To illustrate, in July 2023, Oregon Fruit Products LLC, an American manufacturer of fruit products, unveiled a tart Rhubarb Puree as well as an assortment of certified organic products. This unique puree boasts a rosy blush hue, is 100% naturally derived from fruit, and contains no additives or preservatives, making it a perfect choice for different beer styles like IPA, fruited sour, non-alcoholic seltzers, and kombuchas.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Fruit Puree Market Segments

The fruit pureemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fruit Type: Apple Puree, Banana Puree, Plum Puree, Strawberry Puree, Other Fruit Types

2) By Category: Organic, Conventional

3) By Application: Beverages, Bakery, Baby Food, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Apple Puree: Organic Apple Puree, Conventional Apple Puree

2) By Banana Puree: Organic Banana Puree, Conventional Banana Puree

3) By Plum Puree: Organic Plum Puree, Conventional Plum Puree

4) By Strawberry Puree: Organic Strawberry Puree, Conventional Strawberry Puree

5) By Other Fruit Types: Mango Puree, Peach Puree, Pear Puree, Mixed Fruit Puree

View the full fruit puree market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Fruit Puree Market Landscape?

In the Fruit Puree Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2024. The report covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, giving insights into the future growth status of these regions in the market.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fruit Puree Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Global Market Report 2025



Fruit And Vegetable Processing Global Market Report 2025



Fruit Pulp Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "