Appviewx Joins F5 ADSP Partner Program To Advance Certificate Lifecycle Management And PQC Readiness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration enables joint customers to unify application delivery with certificate lifecycle management automation to innovate faster and reduce security risk

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppViewX, a leader in automated certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and public key infrastructure (PKI) software, today announced it has joined the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) Partner Program as a Select Partner. Together, AppViewX and F5 will deliver integrated solutions that help enterprises automate certificate renewals, strengthen crypto-agility, and prepare for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) while simplifying operations across hybrid and multicloud environments.

“Enterprises faced with shrinking certificate renewal deadlines and new requirements for implementing crypto-agility are turning to automation to reduce outages, accelerate compliance, and eliminate operational drag,” said Paul Trulove, Chief Product Officer, AppViewX.“We have been working closely with F5 for over a decade to solve customer problems and are proud to be a launch partner for the ADSP Partner Program. By aligning AVX ONE with the F5 platform we enable customers to standardize policy, automate renewals at scale, and build a pragmatic roadmap toward PQC readiness.”

“F5 customers rely on us to simplify, secure, and scale application delivery in complex IT environments,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer, F5.“AppViewX brings trusted CLM automation and crypto-agility expertise that complement the F5 platform. Together we are helping organizations keep pace with shorter certificate lifecycles, reduce operational risk, and streamline adoption across distributed environments.”

The F5 ADSP Partner Program cultivates an ecosystem of technology partners that extend the capabilities of F5's platform so customers gain validated, interoperable solutions that simplify adoption and accelerate outcomes. Integration of the AVX ONE platform with F5 will deliver:



Automated certificate and key discovery, renewal, and revocation to eliminate manual errors and reduce outage risk.



Policy-driven orchestration that aligns with shrinking certificate validity periods and compliance requirements.



Built-in crypto-agility to support algorithm transitions and prepare for PQC in line with emerging guidance.

Centralized management of application delivery controllers (ADCs) to simplify configuration, enforce consistent policies, and ensure secure, reliable application performance across hybrid and multicloud environments.

About F5 ADSP Partner Program

The F5 ADSP Partner Program supports two tiers of engagement: Member Partners, who receive access to self-service resources, and Select Partners, who deliver deeper technical alignment, strategic integrations, and joint go-to-market capabilities. For customers, these partnerships translate into interoperable, pre-validated solutions that simplify adoption, reduce operational complexity, and drive accelerated business outcomes.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world's leading enterprises to prevent outages, reduce risk, and ensure compliance through automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and PKI solutions. Our platform delivers end-to-end visibility, automation, and policy control while enabling crypto-agility. Today, mid-size enterprises to Fortune 500 companies, including 6 of the top 10 global banks and 5 of the top 10 healthcare providers, rely on AppViewX as the foundation for their digital trust.

AppViewX is headquartered in New York with Development Centers of Excellence in Boston as well as Coimbatore and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit AppViewX and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the terms“partner,”“partners,”“partnership,” or“partnering” in this press release does not imply that a joint venture exists between F5 and any other company.

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for AppViewX

...

617-877-7480