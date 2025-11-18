$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Mergerslctc, ELST, AVDL, And ATEK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: LCTC ) related to its merger with Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each outstanding share of common stock of Electronic Systems will be converted into the right to receive shares of common stock of Lifeloc pursuant to an exchange ratio.



Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ELST ) related to its merger with Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each outstanding share of common stock of Electronic Systems will be converted into the right to receive shares of common stock of Lifeloc pursuant to an exchange ratio.



Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL ) related to its sale to Alkermes plc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Avadel shareholders will receive $18.50 per share, plus a non-transferable contingent value right entitling holders to a potential additional cash payment of $1.50 per share, contingent upon final FDA approval of LUMRYZTM for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in adults by the end of 2028.



Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS: ATEK ) related to its merger with Ace Green Recycling, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Athena shareholders will receive stock in the combined company subject to an exchange ratio.



