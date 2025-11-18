CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change And Consolidation - Mistango River Resources Inc. (MIS)

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 novembre/November 2025) - Mistango River Resources Inc. (MIS) has announced a name and symbol change to Stardust Metal Corp. (ZIGY) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every five (5) pre-consolidated common shares.
As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 35,656,368 common shares.
The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on November 21, 2025.
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on November 20, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.
Mistango River Resources Inc. (MIS) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en Stardust Metal Corp. (ZIGY) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.
En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 35 656 368 actions ordinaires.
Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom, symbole et numéro CUSIP le 21 novembre 2025.
Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres en cours seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 20 novembre 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.
Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée:
Le 21 NOV 2025
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement:
Le 21 NOV 2025
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue:
Le 21 NOV 2025
New Name/Nouveau Nom:
Stardust Metal Corp.
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole:
ZIGY
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:
854947 10 8
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:
CA 854947 10 8 1
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole:
MIS
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
60645A102/CA60645A1021
