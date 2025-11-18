Andrea Rigon

Professor, Politecnico di Milano, and, UCL

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I an currently working on intersectional climate justice and young people participation in urban governance.

I have 19 years of research and consultancy experience in the international and urban development sectors working for academia, international NGOs, and consulting for the United Nations, international donors and government. I lived in Kenya for nearly four years and my international experience also includes working in Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Uganda, Colombia, Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria, Bolivia, Liberia, Philippines, Zimbabwe, UK, Ireland, Italy.

I am driven by a passion for impact and knowledge co-production, setting up new sustainable processes, programmes, institutions by focusing on effective project management. I have co-founded the Sierra Leone Urban Research Centre in the post-Ebola context and I am now part of the management board. I am the Chair of the Board of Catalytic Action, a charity founded by former DPU students to design and create dignified built environment for women, men and children affected by conflict or disaster. I have used participatory design of infrastructure to address vulnerabilities in areas affected by mass displacement in Lebanon. I have conducted policy-relevant research in partnership with NGOs and UN agencies.

I have regular high impact publications in top-ranking journals and have been invited to deliver talks in four languages in six different countries. I have 15 years of teaching experience in higher education in 5 countries and the qualification of Senior Fellow of the UK Higher Education Academy.

I have been involved in the process of the World Social Forum and in grassroots campaigns focusing on the social, economic, and environmental rights of people, particularly those living in informal settlements. I was involved in conducting multi-country participatory research to inform the negotiations of the SDGs agenda and its subsequent implementation.

–present Lecturer, UCL

2013 Trinity College Dublin, Sociology

ExperienceEducation