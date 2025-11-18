Ukraine And Greece To Jointly Produce Marine Drones - Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Kathimerini with reference to its own informed sources, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the confidential agreement provides for the creation of a new production line at Greek shipyards capable of building advanced unmanned platforms for further supply to both Ukrainian and Greek armed forces.

The publication's interlocutors called this step an important result of Sunday's meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is noted that Greek companies participating in the program will provide electronic systems, optical equipment, sensors, and, if necessary, explosive materials.

Athens and Kyiv also discussed expanding cooperation in the field of unmanned underwater vehicles if the BEC program is continued.

It is noted that Ukrainian defense technologies are described as very dynamic, and operational tactics are updated approximately every seven days to counter Russia's rapid progress in the field of aerial drones and other unmanned systems.

It is expected that in the near future, a Greek military delegation and representatives of the shipyard where the assembly line will be located will visit Ukraine to promote the agreements reached.

It is reported that the agreement was concluded after months of confidential consultations and high-level video conferences, Kathimerini writes.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 16, in Athens, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

meets with heads of both chambers of Spanish parliamen

Prior to that, Zelensky announced that Ukraine and the US had launched joint production of interceptor drones.

In addition, the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and the UK agreed on the joint production of a thousand Octopus-100 interceptor drones.

Photo: OP