The UAE's property market is closing 2025 on a high note, defying global headwinds and cementing its reputation as one of the world's most resilient real estate hubs.

October alone saw Dubai transactions worth Dh46.26 billion across 18,232 deals, driven largely by off-plan sales, which accounted for 71.4 per cent of activity. Average prices for off-plan apartments reached Dh2,024 per sq. ft, while ready units averaged Dh1,715 per sq. ft, reflecting steady price appreciation without speculative spikes. The luxury segment remains robust, with Q3 recording 737 transactions above Dh15 million, signaling a shift from hypergrowth to sustainable strength.

Recommended For You

Villas continue to outperform, with prime communities such as Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Hills Estate posting annual price gains of 18–35 per cent, amid tight supply and strong end-user demand.

Rental performance is equally buoyant, with 48,568 units leased in October, generating Dh4.37 billion in rental value. Population growth of 4.47 per cent year-on-year and enhanced Golden Visa privileges are fueling demand across both residential and commercial sectors. Analysts expect Q4 to maintain momentum, supported by strategic supply pipelines and investor confidence. As Dubai enters a mature cycle, fundamentals-not speculation-are shaping a market built for long-term stability and global appeal.

In this regard, Stage Properties is organising The Grand Property Show 2025, a two-day real estate showcase set to take place on 22–23 November 2025.

At the heart of The Grand Property Show 2025 are its event-only incentives, which include exclusive price advantages, special payment plans, priority access to pre-launch inventory, token and booking benefits, and a curated selection of high-ROI investment opportunities identified by Stage Properties' advisory team.

The show will feature participation from some of the UAE's most prominent developer partners, including Dubai Investments, Alzorah, GFS Development, Object 1, AbouEid, ORA, TownX, Ellington, Sobha, Binghatti, Devmark, Well Concept, Iman Developers, Reportage, Gulf Land, Al Hamra, and many more.

Attendees will gain direct access to master communities, waterfront districts, luxury developments, and branded residences, all presented by leading industry names. Beyond off-plan, The Grand Property Show 2025 will also showcase a wide range of secondary and ready properties, including move-in-ready units and tenanted apartments offering immediate rental income. On-site mortgage and financing advisors will assist buyers seeking ready property acquisitions

MAAM Group, a prominent Abu Dhabi-based property developer, together with Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE), part of the Metropolitan Group, officially launched Leaf Tower, a 56-story residential landmark on Al Reem Island. The launch event, held within the iconic building, marks the tower's full transformation into a 100% residential, move-in-ready development in one of Abu Dhabi's most desirable neighborhoods.

The official launch confirms that sales are now underway, following strong early interest, with close to 40% of units already under expression of interest.

Abdulhadi Rajab Alalouch, Head of Master Agency Division at Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, commented,“Leaf Tower offers immediate occupancy, breathtaking views, superior amenities, and a prime location - all key factors driving buyer decisions today. We are confident that our strategic sales approach will effectively capture the remaining market interest for this fully residential, luxurious development.”

Since its establishment in 2005, MAAM Group has developed a strong track record with a diversified portfolio across Abu Dhabi's capital. The company has invested in over 10 projects at various stages.

Adel Al Hosani, Owner of Leaf Tower and Chairman of MAAM Group, added,“This launch is a significant milestone for MAAM Group. By dedicating the entire building to residential living and introducing between 32 to 56 floors, we are delivering a value-driven product aligned with Abu Dhabi's long-term urban vision.”

As the country's real estate market consolidates, UAE developers are also exploring investment options overseas. Sabah Investment Group, in joint venture with Reportage Group, the leading private real estate developer in the UAE, and ELIE SAAB, the global fashion and lifestyle brand, announce their partnership for the development of Panorama by ELIE SAAB, the first branded residential development of its kind in Azerbaijan.

Baku's growing dynamism, international appeal, and evolving luxury landscape make it an ideal setting for this collaboration. With 582 residences, the project offers a curated mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, spacious four-bedroom duplex units, and a signature penthouse.

Orkhan Mustafayev, Chairman of Sabah Investment Group, commented: "As the first-ever branded development in Azerbaijan and a landmark addition to Sea Breeze, Panorama by ELIE SAAB it sets a new benchmark for luxury living on the Caspian Sea are proud to bring a world-class development that positions Azerbaijan alongside the most prestigious destinations worldwide.”

Andrea Nucera, CEO and Managing Director and CEO of Reportage Group, added:“Our mission has always been to offer quality, accessible housing solutions that stand the test of time. Through our branded collaboration with ELIE SAAB and our partnership with Sabah Investment Group, we are delivering communities that merge international design standards with local aspirations, giving every resident the opportunity to truly own their story.”

Elie Saab Jr., CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, stated:“Our collaboration with Sabah Investment Group and Reportage Group marks a significant milestone as we introduce a new real estate project on the shores of the Caspian Sea. This development reflects our dedication to creating sophisticated living environments that convey the brand's core values of elegance, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty.”