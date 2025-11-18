Bahrain To Train 6,000 People In Innovation

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Bahrain unveiled its national innovation strategy for 2025–2035, which will be guided by boosting research, improving training, strengthening intellectual property, and encouraging innovation. The strategy was launched by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce during Global Entrepreneurship Week at the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), Bahrain's state news agency BNA reported.

The strategy aims to double national patent filings by 2027, increase the number of industrial design and trademark registrations by 2030, train more than 6,000 Bahraini citizens in innovation, raise R&D investment to 2% of the country's gross domestic product by 2035, and position Bahrain among the world's top 50 countries in the Global Innovation Index.

Bahrain's minister of Industry and Commerce, Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, outlined the proposal to the audience. One of the pillars of the strategy is to support the research and development ecosystem by identifying national priorities, refining policies in the field, promoting research programs, encouraging tech-based startups, and launching a national award dedicated to research and development.

Another pillar will be to enhance education and talent development by integrating STEM disciplines into school curricula and offering advanced training in technological fields. The strategy will also rely on promoting innovation through the development of a digital ecosystem, improving mechanisms for measuring research and development, and requiring institutions to disclose their investments in this area.

Another pillar of the plan will be strengthening intellectual property in the country by updating legislation in the field, expanding cooperation with international patent offices, improving intellectual property registration, and allocating part of university revenues to support research.

According to BNA, the strategy aims to position Bahrain as a leading regional hub for innovation and accelerate the transition to a knowledge- and creativity-based economy. A national task force made up of representatives from the government, academic, and private sectors has been formed to oversee implementation and monitor the plan's progress.

