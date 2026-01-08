“Same People Responsible” Cristian Romero Tears Into Tottenham Board After Bournemouth Defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's turbulent season took another blow on Wednesday night as Cristian Romero launched a scathing attack on the club's board following a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The Argentine defender accused the hierarchy of only appearing during good times, marking his second public criticism of the leadership in less than a month.

The match began brightly for Spurs, with Mathys Tel striking inside five minutes to give the visitors an early advantage. However, Bournemouth responded swiftly. Evanilson equalized before Eli Junior Kroupi's effort turned the contest in the hosts' favor before halftime. Tottenham fought back late in the second half, Joao Palinha leveling the score in the 78th minute. Yet, Antoine Semenyo's stoppage-time winner sealed Bournemouth's victory, handing Spurs their eighth league defeat of the campaign.

Romero, visibly frustrated, took to Instagram after the final whistle to apologize to supporters while directing sharp words at the club's leadership.“Apologies to all fans of you who follow us everywhere, who are always there and will continue to be. We are responsible, there's no doubt about that. I am the first. But we will keep facing up to it and trying to turn the situation around, for ourselves and for the club,” he wrote.

He continued by highlighting the absence of board members during difficult periods:“At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don't - as has been happening for several years now. They only show up when things are going well.” Romero insisted that the squad would remain united, working harder to reverse their fortunes despite the silence from above.

This is not the first time Romero has voiced his discontent. Following Tottenham's 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on December 8, he criticized the board for failing to invest adequately in the squad. Speaking to Telemundo Deportes, Romero compared Spurs unfavorably to rivals such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, who consistently strengthen their teams.“The last few years, it's always the same: first, the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it's always the same people responsible,” he said, urging the hierarchy to recognize their role in the club's stagnation.

Tottenham's latest setback leaves them languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table, far from the ambitions Romero believes the club should be pursuing. With frustration mounting among players and fans alike, the spotlight remains firmly on the boardroom as questions grow over accountability and direction.