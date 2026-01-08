Russian Strike Cuts Power To Eight Mines In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported at a briefing by Acting Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov, according to Ukrinform.

“As of this morning, around 800,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region remain without electricity. Repair work is ongoing to restore light and heat to residents. Social and critical infrastructure facilities are partially powered. Additionally, eight mines in the region were disconnected due to the strike,” Nekrasov said.

He added that all miners have been brought safely to the surface.

Electricity supply in the Zaporizhzhia region has been restored, but energy authorities are urging residents to limit the use of high-power appliances to prevent further large-scale outages.

Part of critical infrastructure powered up inregion

Due to adverse weather, some settlements in the Chernihiv, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions are fully or partially without power as of Thursday morning. Regional energy crews are working to restore electricity.

In addition, emergency power outages were applied in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions in the morning. Gradual replacement of emergency outages with scheduled hourly power supply is ongoing.

As previously reported, in the evening of January 7, Russian forces carried out another strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions almost completely without power.