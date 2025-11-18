Odisha Targets Major IT Expansion With New Digital Hubs, Fintech City & GCC Corridors

MENAFN - KNN India)Odisha has outlined an ambitious digital growth strategy aimed at positioning the state among India's leading technology hubs by 2036, with a focus on developing Bhubaneswar as a Fintech City and expanding IT activity beyond the capital.

The hubs will be developed in Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur–Jharsuguda, Berhampur, Jajpur, Balasore–Bhadrak, Puri–Konark and Paradip–Dhamra–Gopalpur.

These hubs will focus on sectors like data centres, semiconductors, smart manufacturing, LegalTech, TourismTech and electronics assembly, eported NIE.

Odisha has partnered with Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) to build Bhubaneswar as a FinTech and InsurTech hub for eastern India.

Electronics & IT Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said the roadmap is expected to create over 50,000 high-growth jobs and add Rs 40,000 crore annually to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) by 2036.

He added that the upcoming hubs will be designed as next-generation growth centres with strong infrastructure and skill-development pipelines.

Odisha also plans to set up five Global Capability Centre (GCC) hubs and develop a tier-IV data-centre corridor, supported by an undersea cable landing station in Puri. Companies including Adani, Zoho, YOTTA, CtrlS and the RBI have committed to upcoming data-centre projects.

Three electronics manufacturing clusters in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Paradip, with port-linked facilities and a semiconductor-ready ecosystem focused on (OSAT/ATMP) and design startups are also planned.

OSAT/ATMP is Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test with assemble, testing, marking and packaging.

The state expects its IT and electronics push to add Rs 60,000 crore annually to GSVA, supported by the upcoming IT Policy 2025, Public Private Partnership (PPP) based tech parks and expanded cloud and cybersecurity skilling initiatives.

Odisha is rapidly closing the gap with leading digital states and aims to firmly place itself on the global digital map.

(KNN Bureau)