Techmediabreaks Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) Launches Industrial-Grade Edge Computing Unit Powered By NVIDIA Orin

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP), a UAE-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and AI-driven security solutions, launched a new industrial-grade, IP67-rated Edge Computing Unit powered by NVIDIA Orin SOC to deliver high-performance, low-latency AI processing directly on Microspot, its real-time surveillance and mission-management platform. Built for demanding environments with an IP67 enclosure, industrial connectivity and multiple GPU configurations up to 64 GB, the unit enables real-time computer vision, behavior analysis, suspect profiling and mission planning without reliance on cloud networks. CEO Fareed Aljawhari said the system ensures secure, on-device AI for law enforcement, border control and national security operations, while distributed edge networking allows Micropolis robots and fixed installations to share intelligence across wide areas for faster, more resilient autonomous decision-making.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

