Unstoppable Domains And MOBIX Launch .Mobix To Bring Sustainable Mobility Onchain

The way people move is changing. Mobility is becoming smarter, more connected, and more sustainable, and MOBIX is helping to lead that change. Its platform rewards users for choosing emission-free transportation and connects riders, vehicles, and infrastructure through $MOBX tokens and integrations with Fetch and the GAIA-X project MoveID. Each action, riding a bike, charging a vehicle, or sharing a parking space, wallbox or transport, contributes to a real economy of sustainable mobility.

With, that mission extends to the identity layer of the decentralized web. The new top-level domain allows participants in the MOBIX ecosystem to create onchain names that represent their contribution to cleaner and smarter transport. Riders, mobility providers, and developers can now connect under a shared naming system that ties movement, rewards, and data together securely and transparently.

“If we move in a sustainable way, or offer our unused mobility assets to those who need them we should be rewarded,” said Michael Reuter, CEO of “With, we are giving people and organizations in the mobility ecosystem a way to own their digital identity and make every action count toward a more sustainable world.”

MOBIX is already building one of the most active decentralized mobility networks. The MOBIX mobile app has surpassed 100,000 downloads on Android, users start thousands of trips per day with the MOBIX app, and can earn and redeem $MOBX tokens for green transport offerings and choices. The platform connects e-bikes, scooters, and vehicles to smart infrastructure while allowing providers to integrate energy, parking, and identity services onchain.

“Web3 domains represent ownership and interoperability,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains.“By bringing MOBIX onchain through, we are connecting identity, sustainability, and mobility in a single framework that empowers individuals and communities worldwide.”

MOBIX continues to redefine transportation through P2P community marketplace offerings, and real-world utility. Unstoppable Domains is supporting that vision by providing a trusted, secure, and permanent naming infrastructure that unites the growing ecosystem of sustainable mobility.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years-2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025-Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

About MOBIX

MOBIX is a mobility marketplace designed to reward and promote sustainable movement. By incentivizing emission-free transportation, MOBIX connects people, vehicles, and infrastructure through blockchain technology. Its $MOBX token powers a move-to-earn ecosystem that encourages greener choices while linking mobility data and services across smart cities.

