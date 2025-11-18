'Tatarça Imla 2025' Educational Initiative Held In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 10th anniversary of the international event "Tatarça Imla – 2025" has been celebrated at the Kayum Nasiri Institute Education and Cultural Center, operating under the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of this international educational initiative is to increase interest in the Tatar language and support the cultural heritage of the Tatar community living in Azerbaijan.

This year, the dictation was conducted simultaneously in two halls of the center, allowing more people to take part. Among the participants were students of the Center as well as representatives of the Ak Kalfak – Baku Tatar Women's Society.

A total of 35 individuals aged 9 to 80 participated in the dictation. The event was overseen by the Center's methodologist, Elmira Yusifli, who coordinated both locations. The dictation text was read aloud by methodologist Elmira Yusifli and the head of the Ak Kalfak – Baku Society, Saniya Almyasheva.

The program began with a solemn performance of the song "Tul", featuring the words of the renowned Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukay, setting an atmosphere of enthusiasm, attentiveness, and respect for the mother tongue.

The dictation text, prepared by the international organizing committee, was read in line with methodological guidelines. Participants showed strong interest in the text and demonstrated a solid command of the Tatar language.

At the conclusion of the dictation, all participants received letters of appreciation from Raynur Hasanov, Director of the World Tatar Youth Forum.

The Kayum Nasiri Institute Baku Center thanked all participants, teachers, partners, and volunteers for their support.

The international educational initiative "Tatarça Imla – 2025" once again highlighted the importance of preserving the Tatar language as part of Azerbaijan's multicultural environment.