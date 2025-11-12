Al-Falah University Breaks Silence After Their Two Doctors Arrested In Terror Module Case: 'We Wish To Make It Clear...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad district, which is under the scanner over the Delhi's Red Fort blast and "white-collar terror module", expressed anguish over the“unfortunate developments.”

In a lengthy statement released on Wednesday, the university stated that two of its doctors were detained by the investigating agencies in connection with the terror module case and the Delhi blast.

The university clarified: "We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University."

It said,“We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events.”

University refutes 'misleading' stories

In the statement, the University also took note of“baseless and misleading stories” being circulated by online platforms, "with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University.”

“We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations,” the Al-Falah University said.

It added,“It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises.”

The Al-Falah University said the University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorized courses.

“Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities,” the statement read.

'We want to make it loud & clear'

In the statement, the University said,“We also want to make it loud & clear that as a responsible institution, we stand in solidarity with the nation and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and security of our country.”

The statement added that the University is extending its full cooperation to the concerned investigating authorities“to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security.”

“Further, our students are sincerely engaged in acquiring education, and it is imperative that and every effort should be made to ensure that their education continues in an atmosphere of peace, normalcyand academic discipline on campus,” it said.

Why is Al-Falah University under scanner?

Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad district came under the scanner following the arrest of three doctors in connection with the "white-collar terror module" and the high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

On Monday evening, a high-intensity blast ripped through an explosive-laden car near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

Pulwama-based doctor Mohammad Umar Nabi, who was suspected to have been behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20, was an assistant professor at Al-Falah University.

Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was among the arrested, was a teacher at the Al-Falah University.

Since the blast, raids were being conducted at multiple locations in Delhi. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.