Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Doha Metro Adjusts Metrolink, Metroexpress Services For One Day

2025-05-23 02:00:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail has announced an adjustment in Metrolink and Metroexpress services valid only tomorrow, Saturday May 24, 2025.

Metrolink bus M317 will operate from Al-Aziziyah, Exit 2, instead of Sport City station.

Metrolink bus M311 will operate from Al-Sudan station, Exit 1, instead of Sport City station.

Sport City Metroexpress will operate from Al Waab QLM station.

MENAFN23052025000063011010ID1109588169

