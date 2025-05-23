Doha Metro Adjusts Metrolink, Metroexpress Services For One Day
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail has announced an adjustment in Metrolink and Metroexpress services valid only tomorrow, Saturday May 24, 2025.
Metrolink bus M317 will operate from Al-Aziziyah, Exit 2, instead of Sport City station.
Metrolink bus M311 will operate from Al-Sudan station, Exit 1, instead of Sport City station.
Sport City Metroexpress will operate from Al Waab QLM station.
