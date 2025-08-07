Anant Singh Attacks RJD, Predicts Nitish Kumar's Return To Power In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) Former Mokama MLA and strongman Anant Singh, released from Beur Jail on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and predicted a strong comeback for the NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Thursday, Singh claimed that the RJD would struggle to secure even 15 seats in the elections. Targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, he said,“Lalu Yadav will not win more than 15 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.”

Singh expressed confidence in the NDA's prospects, asserting that the remaining seats would be won by Nitish Kumar and the BJP.

“Nitish Kumar's government will return to power. If he remains in office for 10 more years, I will weigh him in gold,” he said.

He also took aim at Lalu Yadav's son, Tejashwi Yadav, calling him a“seventh-class failure” and claiming that“his only qualification is being Lalu Yadav's son.” He further added,“If Tejashwi contests from Mokama, he will lose his deposit.”

In contrast, Singh praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, and supported his entry into politics.“He is a scholar and highly educated. He should definitely enter politics,” Singh said.

Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', was released from jail after securing bail from the Patna High Court in connection with the high-profile Nauraga-Jalalpur firing case, which involved a clash with the Sonu-Monu gang earlier this year.

Following his release, he was greeted by a large crowd of supporters with garlands and celebrations. Singh is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Mokama later on Thursday to connect with his supporters.

His return is being seen as a significant political development in the region. His wife, Neelam Devi, currently holds the Mokama seat, having won the bypoll after Singh was convicted in an Arms Act case.