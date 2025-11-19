Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump To Meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani On Friday: What's On Agenda?


2025-11-19 09:00:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump agreed to meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday, November 21.

In a post on Truth social media platform, Trump said,“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani, has asked for a meeting.”

“We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!,” Trump said.

Live Mint

