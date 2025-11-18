Committed To Social Justice Through Governance, Says Delhi CM Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that social justice is not merely a policy but the cornerstone of her team's governance model in the national Capital.

Inaugurating the newly-constructed and modern District Social Welfare Office (North-West I & II) located opposite Azadpur Mandi at Indra Nagar, B-Block, she said,“Our priority is to ensure that no citizen of Delhi, irrespective of background, is excluded from accessing government welfare schemes.”

The Chief Minister said that the new office stands as a strong testament to the Delhi government's dedication to social justice and welfare, and opens new avenues of support for the needy, the deprived and the vulnerable.

Key services, including old-age pension, widow pension, disability pension, scholarship schemes, handloom and handicraft assistance, grant programmes, and various social security schemes, will now be conveniently available under one roof.

The event was attended by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, MLA Rajkumar Bhatia, other dignitaries and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that residents of 15 Assembly constituencies would now receive prompt and direct services from this office.

The Chief Minister further noted that the new building is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring beneficiaries receive a better experience and faster service delivery.

Social Welfare Minister Singh shared that the construction of the new District Social Welfare Office building cost approximately ₹2.14 crore. He highlighted that the offices had long been functioning from a school building in Rohini, where the lack of space caused inconvenience to beneficiaries.

With the establishment of two dedicated district office buildings, beneficiaries will now have sufficient space and improved basic facilities.

The 15 Assembly constituencies that the new office will serve include Rithala, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti and Tri Nagar under North-West I; and Narela, Burari, Adarsh Nagar, Bawana, Badli and Model Town under North-West II.

The district office will oversee the implementation of major social welfare schemes of the Delhi Government.

It will function as the sanctioning authority for applications submitted under financial assistance schemes operated through the e-District Portal. Designated officers will examine and verify applicant documents, determine eligibility and approve financial benefits.

All sanctioned payments will be transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The office also includes public dealing counters and a dedicated help desk to provide support to applicants.