In Pokrovsk Sector, Number Of Small-Arms Battles Is Increasing, Russians Try To Bypass City Air Assault Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook about the situation in the Pokrovsk sector as of 11:00 on November 18.

In total, since the beginning of the month, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated 314 Russians in Pokrovsk, with another 71 wounded. Russian presence has been detected north of Pokrovsk. Several enemy infantry soldiers attempted to infiltrate and fortify themselves at an agricultural facility. The enemy was destroyed.

In the short term, Russian forces intend to reach the settlement of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. Unable to break through Pokrovsk's defenses and use the city as a staging area for this plan, the Russians are trying to bypass the city.

At the same time, the invaders continue unsuccessful attempts to constrain the defenses of Myrnohrad. Recently in Myrnohrad, Ukrainian forces destroyed a group from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff. Such enemy units operate in the second echelon after sabotage groups and monitor the execution of tasks by the first echelon.

Russians shell Kramatorsk for third time in 24 hours, civilian wounded

"We are recording an increase in Russian attempts to infiltrate Myrnohrad from the direction of Krasnyi Lyman. Ukrainian fighters are destroying the enemy as it approaches the city," the military said.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Pokrovsk sector, on November 17б Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 assault and offensive actions by the Russian army in the areas of Mayak, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Krasnyi Lyman, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov