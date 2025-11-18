403
Heavy Rains Leave Seven Dead, Another Seven Missing in Vietnam
(MENAFN) Central Vietnam is grappling with deadly flooding and landslides after torrential rains claimed seven lives and left seven others missing, media reported Tuesday.
In Khanh Hoa Province, landslides triggered by heavy rainfall killed seven people, while two others remained unaccounted for.
Another landslide in Da Nang City left three people missing, according to local authorities.
Quang Tri Province and Hue City each reported one person missing after being swept away by floodwaters.
The floods have inundated 13,759 homes across Quang Tri Province and Hue City and destroyed 7,000 hectares of rice fields. Livestock losses include 357 animals killed or swept away, along with 4,900 poultry.
Transportation systems in Quang Tri Province, Hue City, Quang Ngai Province, and Lam Dong Province continue to face severe disruptions as rescue and recovery operations proceed.
