Search continues after deadly landslides in Vietnam
(MENAFN) A search operation continued Tuesday in Vietnam after landslides killed at least seven people and left several others missing, local media reported.
The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention said a total of 14 people either died or remained missing following torrential rain and landslides that struck the country on Sunday.
In Khanh Hoa province, seven people have died and two remain missing. Six of the fatalities occurred after a passenger bus was buried by a landslide due to heavy rain Sunday night. The bus, carrying 32 people—including two drivers and one assistant—was traveling through a landslide-prone section of Khanh Le Pass.
Elsewhere, three people are missing in Da Nang City, while Quang Trị and Thua Thien Hue provinces each reported one missing person. Search operations are ongoing.
The severe weather has also caused extensive property and agricultural damage, with nearly 15,000 homes flooded and around 5,900 people evacuated to safer areas.
