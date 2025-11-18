403
Emine Erdogan Calls for Global Vision to Strengthen Families
(MENAFN) Türkiye's first lady, Emine Erdogan, on Tuesday called on the international community to devise a renewed strategy for bolstering the family unit, cautioning that declining birthrates and aging populations are steering societies toward a “post-family era.”
In a video address to the international summit "Growing Europe 2025," Erdogan noted that traditional family structures—featuring extended families, shared festivities, and multiple generations gathering at a single table—have largely vanished from contemporary societies.
She suggested that this transformation is not only a reflection of cultural shifts but also an early indicator of a world gradually moving away from its fundamental social core.
The first lady emphasized global demographic developments, pointing out that fertility rates have fallen to 2.2 children per woman and that over half of countries are already below the replacement threshold. By 2030, one in six individuals will be over the age of 60, and the population aged 80 and older is projected to triple by 2050.
“Each birth adds a new day to the spring of the world,” she remarked.
“Falling birthrates and a shrinking young population slow economic growth and place serious financial pressure on social security and healthcare systems. In short, a world that cannot renew itself is inevitably dragged into a major impasse.”
Erdogan also highlighted Türkiye’s initiatives to address these challenges, referencing the declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Family and 2026–2035 as the Decade of Family and Population.
She outlined government policies such as housing and marriage loans, extended parental leave, childcare assistance, and flexible working arrangements, designed to reduce the strain between professional life and family responsibilities.
