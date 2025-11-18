Polish Defense Minister: Sabotage On Railway Tracks Points To Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said this in an interview with Radio ZET, Ukrinform reports.

He stated that once those who prepared, planted, and carried out the attack are detained, there will be absolute certainty. However, analysing events in Poland and across Europe, incidents at airports, acts of sabotage in other countries, and arson in shopping centers, "all traces lead east, to Russia."

According to him, this is part of the hybrid war that Russia is waging against NATO, Europe, and Poland, seeking to sow anxiety and fear.

"We must be cautious but not frightened, humble but strong. All of this is being done to undermine unity within countries, destroy alliances, and spread uncertainty," the minister said.

He noted that cameras were found near the sites of the sabotage - likely used to record the explosion or monitor the tracks in real time. Polish security services are currently examining this evidence.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland is now in a state "between war and peace," as cyberattacks, acts of sabotage, massive disinformation, destruction of critical infrastructure across Europe, and artificially created migration routes are all being used to increase instability.

He added that the Polish army is ready to support the police and railway security services in patrolling areas near railway lines.

At the same time, he denied that the Polish government is seriously considering declaring a state of emergency.

According to unofficial information from RMF24, Polish security services have determined that the explosive device on the tracks near the village of Mika was triggered remotely using a mobile phone. Investigators identified the passport used to purchase the two SIM cards involved - one used in the sabotage - though they stressed that the passport holder is not necessarily the perpetrator. A second explosive device failed to detonate for unknown reasons.

Earlier reports said that train traffic had been restored on two sections of track damaged in the November 16 sabotage.

The Warsaw-Lublin line, where the sabotage occurred, is strategically important for delivering aid to Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior told Ukrinform that Poland will continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and that the railway sabotage will not affect the volume of aid sent to Kyiv.

Polish military expert and former Defense Minister Janusz Onyszkiewicz told Ukrinform that the sabotage is a predictable next step in Russia's aggressive actions against Poland, aimed at convincing Polish society that supporting Ukraine "will cost them dearly." However, he stressed that such actions will not affect Poland's continued assistance to Ukraine.

Photo: Przemyslaw Piatkowski / PAP