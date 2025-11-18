403
Kuwait Moi Arrests Domestic Labor Recruitment Office Involved In Human Trafficking
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior announced Tuesday the arrest of a domestic labor recruitment office in Rumaithiya involved in human trafficking and facilitating visa issuance for financial gain.
According to a ministry statement, the office recruited domestic workers and then transferred them to other individuals for fees ranging between KD 1,200 - KD 1,300 per worker, well above the official rates.
Some citizens involved also received KD 50 - KD 100 per worker for facilitating the visa process.
All individuals implicated in the case have been referred to the competent authorities for legal action.
The Ministry emphasized its ongoing efforts to pursue anyone who violates laws, or exploits workers illegally, stressing that human trafficking is among the most serious crimes affecting human values and community security. (end)
