Vehicle Fitness Test Fees: Govt Hikes Charges Up To 10X To Remove Older, Unsafe Vehicles - Check Rates Here

According to the news portal's report, the changes in the fee structure will depend on the age and the category of the vehicles and will be effective on an immediate basis.

The central government has reduced the age threshold of the vehicles which will fall under the higher fitness fees, in an effort to remove older and unsafe vehicles from operations, according to the agency report. Higher fees add to the cost of operating the older vehicles, which may prompt the owners to retire them or replace them with newer models.

Earlier, the higher fitness charges were applicable for vehicles above 15 years only, but the current amendment brings that down to vehicles which have completed 10 years.

The charges for the vehicle fitness test depend on the below-mentioned age-based categories. The fees for this fitness test will increase progressively under the new mandate, compared to its earlier flat rate level for all vehicles above 15 years in age.



Vehicles between 10 to 15 years of age

Vehicles between 15 to 20 years of age Vehicles older than 20 years in age

The vehicle fitness test slabs will be applicable to all categories of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, light motor vehicles (LMV), and medium and heavy goods/passenger vehicles.