Vehicle Fitness Test Fees: Govt Hikes Charges Up To 10X To Remove Older, Unsafe Vehicles - Check Rates Here
|Vehicle Types
|Vehicle Age
|Old Rates
|New Rates
|Heavy Commercial Vehicles
|Over 20 years
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|Medium Commerical Vehicles
|Over 20 years
|₹1,800
|₹20,000
|Light Motor Vehicles (LMV)
|Over 20 years
|N.A.
|₹15,000
|Three-wheelers
|Over 20 years
|N.A.
|₹7,000
|Two-wheelers
|Over 20 years
|₹600
|₹2,000
1. Heavy commercial vehicles (trucks or buses) more than 20 years old will attract a ₹25,000 fitness test charge, compared to their earlier ₹2,500 levels.
Medium commercial vehicles more than 20 years old will attract a ₹20,000 fitness test charge, compared to their earlier ₹1,800 levels.
3. Light motor vehicles (LMV) more than 20 years old will attract a ₹15,000 fitness test charge.
4. Three-wheelers more than 20 years old will attract a ₹7,000 fitness test charge.
5. Two-wheelers more than 20 years old will attract a ₹2,000 fitness test charge, compared to their ₹600 earlier levels.
According to the news portal's report, the central government has also increased the fitness fees for vehicles which are less than 15 years old as per the revised Rule 81. Here are the new rates (under 15 years) as follows -
- Medium and heavy commercial vehicles: ₹1,000 fitness test charge. Light motor vehicles (LMV): ₹600 fitness test charge. Motorcycles: ₹400 fitness test charge.
- Central government has increased vehicle fitness test fees up to 10 times, which will impact operation of older vehicles. The fees for this fitness test will increase progressively under the new mandate. The vehicle fitness test slabs will be applicable to all categories of vehicles.
