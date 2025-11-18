403
Vaidam Health And Ministry Of Health, Vanuatu Sign Mou To Strengthen Cross-Border Healthcare Access
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18th November 2025: Vaidam Health is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation in Oceania located in the South Pacific Ocean on 6th November 2025, marking a major milestone in expanding global healthcare collaboration and improving access to advanced medical treatment for the people of Vanuatu.
Through this partnership, citizens of Vanuatu will now be able to access world-class, affordable, and specialised medical care in India with greater ease, transparency and trust. The collaboration aims to strengthen the entire patient journey from medical consultations and documentation to treatment planning and post-care support ensuring a seamless healthcare experience.
As part of the MoU, Vaidam Health will facilitate treatment across a network of India's leading hospitals and centres of excellence, offering advanced care in specialties such as cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, neurosurgery, critical care, and more. The partnership will also support end-to-end services including visa and travel coordination, interpreter support, medical case management, and dedicated patient care teams.
"This collaboration opens up access to better medical facilities and specialised care for our citizens who need advanced treatment options. By partnering with India's healthcare ecosystem, we believe this initiative will help improve health outcomes and offer timely, reliable support to our patients. India's growing strength as a global medical facilitator makes this partnership both meaningful and impactful for the people of Vanuatu," said a senior official from the Ministry of Health, Vanuatu.
Building on this shared vision Mr. Pankaj Chandana, Co-Founder, Vaidam said "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving access to quality healthcare for the people of Vanuatu. We are honoured to work alongside the Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, in building a reliable and compassionate pathway for patients who require specialised treatment in India. Together, we aim to ensure clear processes, dependable support, and better health outcomes for those who need it most."
This collaboration will focus on streamlined patient referral systems, onboarding designated medical facilitators, and initiating outreach for patients requiring specialised treatment in India. Both entities aim to explore additional areas of cooperation such as preventive health programs, medical knowledge exchange, and digital health support.
This MoU represents a shared commitment to expanding access to advanced, affordable, and dependable healthcare for the people of Vanuatu. It marks a step toward strengthening the healthcare connection between India and Vanuatu, ensuring that patients receive timely support and improved health outcomes through coordinated cross-border care.
About Vaidam Health:
Vaidam is India's leading tech-enabled medical tourism platform, founded in 2016 by Pankaj Chandna and Manish Chandra. With their combined expertise in internet technologies and healthcare systems, they built Vaidam with a vision to simplify access to world-class healthcare for patients around the globe is also among the first medical travel platforms in India to receive NABH accreditation, underscoring its commitment to quality, patient safety, and ethical standards. Since its inception, the platform has assisted over 1,00,000 patients from more than 50 countries, connecting them with India's top hospitals and specialists, while offering transparent cost estimates and end-to-end assistance throughout their treatment journey.
