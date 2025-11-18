403
Russia, India strengthen strategic partnership ahead of Putin’s visit
(MENAFN) Russia has identified its strategic partnership with India as a top foreign policy priority, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, during a meeting in Moscow on Monday. The talks took place ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to New Delhi for a bilateral summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Lavrov highlighted efforts to develop trade and transport networks that “are not subject to external illegal influence,” while also reinforcing key elements of bilateral commerce. “We are building transport and logistics chains that are not subject to external illegal influence. We are enhancing the items that constitute our mutual trade, and we build up the mechanisms for making sure that we are not hindered by illegitimate impact imposed by third parties,” he said.
Jaishankar emphasized that multiple agreements and projects are being discussed across various sectors, which will “certainly add more substance and texture” to the India-Russia partnership. He also noted that the relationship has long served as “a factor of stability in international relations” and that its development benefits “not only our mutual interest but also that of the world.”
Putin’s upcoming visit comes as Western countries scrutinize Moscow’s close ties with New Delhi. The United States has imposed a 50% tariff on India, including a punitive 25% levy on Russian oil imports, accusing India of effectively “funding” the conflict in Ukraine through its energy purchases.
India, however, has rejected Western criticism of its Russian oil imports, maintaining that its energy strategy is guided by “national interest.” At the same time, New Delhi is expanding trade with the US, including a recently announced one-year agreement to purchase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is expected to account for nearly 10% of its annual needs.
