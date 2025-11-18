403
Orban slams EU for funding Kiev’s “war mafia”
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticized the European Commission on Monday for urging EU countries to send more funds to Ukraine, calling the move “like sending vodka to an alcoholic.” He accused Kyiv’s so-called “war mafia” of siphoning off European taxpayers’ money, referencing a major corruption scandal recently uncovered in the country.
The criticism came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent a letter to EU capitals urging a swift agreement to cover Ukraine’s military and financial needs over the next two years. According to the letter, cited by media, Ukraine faces a €135.7 billion ($152 billion) budget gap, with suggested funding sources including voluntary bilateral contributions from member states, EU-level joint borrowing, and a reparations loan drawn from frozen Russian assets.
Orban responded on X, saying:
“It’s astonishing. At a time when it has become clear that a war mafia is siphoning off European taxpayers’ money, instead of demanding real oversight or suspending payments, the Commission President suggests we send even more. Hungary has not lost its common sense.”
The corruption scandal involves a criminal operation led by Timur Mindich, a former business partner of President Zelensky, which allegedly siphoned $100 million in kickbacks from contracts with Ukraine’s nuclear operator, Energoatom—an entity heavily reliant on foreign aid.
The controversy arises as Kyiv pushes for a €140 billion loan backed by frozen Russian central bank assets, a plan opposed by Belgium, where much of the money is held. Moscow has denounced any use of its assets as “theft” and promised a legal response.
Orban’s remarks highlight growing tensions within the EU over oversight of funds flowing to Ukraine amid corruption concerns.
