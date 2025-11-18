TRESU Investment Holding A/S Adjustment To Full Year 2025 Guidance
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13.2025
18.11.2025
TRESU Investment Holding A/S – adjustment to full year 2025 guidance
TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces an adjustment to full year guidance for 2025 mainly driven by a market slowdown impacting both our Systems and Machine & Units segments.
The Customer Care business is expected to grow further and will end above last year.
Therefore, we are adjusting our expectations for full year 2025 revenue growth to be in the range of -5% to -10% (previous guidance 0%-10%) and the IFRS adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of +3% to +7% (previous guidance 0%-5%).
Cash Flow is unchanged.
Stephan Plenz
CEO, TRESU
For further details, please contact:
CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480
CFO, Jesper Eriksen, phone: +45 6073 1967
