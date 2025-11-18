403
US international student numbers decline amid visa, immigration issues
(MENAFN) New international student enrollment at US colleges and universities fell sharply in 2025 amid visa delays and the Trump administration’s strict immigration measures, according to data released Monday.
The Institute of International Education (IIE) reported a 17% drop in new international enrollees for fall 2025 — the largest non-pandemic decline in over a decade.
The survey found that 96% of institutions cited visa-application difficulties as a barrier, while 68% pointed to travel restrictions. Concerns among prospective students about feeling unwelcome in the US (67%) and the broader social and political climate (64%), including anti-immigrant rhetoric from top officials, may also have contributed to the decline.
Fanta Aw, CEO of the Association of International Educators, said the US is becoming “less competitive” globally as students struggle to secure visas. The group estimated a $1.1 billion economic loss linked to the reduced number of international students this year.
International students contributed nearly $43 billion to the US economy and supported more than 355,000 jobs in the 2024-25 academic year. Many also take roles in critical professions, including healthcare, in underserved rural and urban areas, meaning the enrollment drop could worsen staffing shortages in key sectors in the years ahead.
