Trump Declines Excluding Troop Deployment to Venezuela
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday declined to dismiss the possibility of sending American soldiers to Venezuela, while noting that he will “probably” engage in discussion with President Nicolas Maduro.
Pressed by journalists at the White House about whether he could rule out deploying US personnel on Venezuelan soil, Trump responded: “I don't rule out that. I don't rule out anything.”
He asserted that the situation in Venezuela demands attention, claiming that the country “dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons.”
Trump added, “We have a tight border right now; nobody comes in, but we had millions of people pouring through a year ago.”
Trump further indicated he is receptive to direct communication with Maduro as friction escalates in the Caribbean, where the US has executed multiple strikes on ships it asserts are tied to narcotics trafficking.
When questioned on whether he would commit to speaking with Maduro before approving further military actions, Trump stated he “probably would talk to him.”
His comments came shortly after Washington’s decision to label the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), expanding the legal scope for US bodies to pursue groups associated with Maduro, whom Trump alleges is at the helm of the network.
Trump also hinted at readiness to adopt comparable measures in neighboring nations, remarking that he remains open to authorizing operations inside Mexico and Colombia in an effort to obstruct drug-smuggling channels.
