UN warns of ongoing tropical forest loss, urges action at COP30
(MENAFN) The UN Office at Geneva on Monday warned that global tropical forests are disappearing at a rate of 10 million hectares per year, urging governments to use the ongoing COP30 climate summit as a decisive moment to halt deforestation.
In a post on the US social media company X, the office emphasized that each lost hectare reduces biodiversity, weakens climate resilience, and heightens risks for vulnerable communities.
Tropical forests play a crucial role in absorbing carbon, regulating rainfall, and sustaining most of the planet’s terrestrial species. Their continued destruction increases the risk of extreme weather, diminishes natural carbon sinks, and leaves communities more exposed to climate-related threats. COP30, running Nov. 10–21, is seen as a pivotal opportunity to shift from pledges to concrete action and invest in nature’s recovery.
