Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northern Cyprus Marks 42Nd Republic Day With Ceremonies And Celebrations

2025-11-15 03:08:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 15, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is holding grand ceremonies in Nicosia, Kyrenia, and other cities to mark the 42nd anniversary of Republic Day, Azernews reports.

An official reception took place at the Presidential Complex in Nicosia, where TRNC's sixth President, Tufan Erhürman, received numerous congratulations.

From Turkiye, a delegation led by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz attended the events. He reaffirmed Ankara's steadfast commitment to supporting the Turkish Cypriot community. Various Turkish state institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense, also extended their congratulations to the TRNC leadership and citizens.

As part of the celebrations, wreaths were laid at the monuments of the TRNC's first President Rauf Denktaş and his deputy Fazıl Küçük, as well as memorials dedicated to Turkish Cypriot martyrs who sacrificed their lives for freedom. A festive parade was held on Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in Nicosia.

In addition, vessels belonging to the Turkish Naval Forces anchored along the northern coast of Cyprus in honor of the Republic Day celebrations.

AzerNews

