Ukraine And Russia Agree To Exchange 1,200 Prisoners Umerov

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on Telegram.

“On behalf of the President of Ukraine, I have recently held consultations, mediated by partners in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, on resuming the exchange process and releasing our people from Russian captivity,” Umerov said.

According to him, as a result of these negotiations, the parties agreed to activate the Istanbul agreements.

“We are talking about the release of 1,200 Ukrainians,” Umerov emphasized.

Technical consultations will be held in the near future. They are intended to finalize all procedural and organizational details.

“We are working without pause so that Ukrainians who are to return from captivity can celebrate New Year's and Christmas at home, at the family table and with their loved ones,” Umerov stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Umerov discussed in Doha with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani the return of Ukrainian children whom Russia illegally took from the temporarily occupied territories.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov