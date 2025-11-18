403
Montenegro Set to Reverse Suspension of Türkiye Visa-Free Travel
(MENAFN) Montenegro's Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic announced Monday his confidence that the nation's suspension of visa-free entry for Turkish citizens will be overturned within 10-15 days.
"We are in constant communication with the Prime Minister (Milojko Spajic). I believe the decision to suspend visa-free travel (with Türkiye) will be revoked within 10-15 days," he stated at a joint press briefing with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was conducting an official visit to Montenegro's capital, Podgorica.
Ibrahimovic noted that Turkish diplomatic facilities throughout Montenegro have experienced overwhelming visitor congestion since the visa-free arrangement was halted.
Investigation Clears Turkish Nationals of Alleged Attack
A stabbing incident targeting a Montenegrin citizen on October 25—initially characterized by domestic media outlets as involving Turkish nationals—triggered anti-Turkish hostility in sections of Podgorica and led Prime Minister Milojko Spajic to declare on X that Montenegro would temporarily halt its visa-exemption policy for Turkish travelers.
Montenegro's Higher Court in Podgorica revealed on October 31 that two suspects detained over suspected participation in the knife assault have been freed after authorities established they had no connection to the attack.
The revelation that Turkish citizens were not implicated in the incident adds pressure for swift restoration of the visa-waiver program, which Ibrahimovic indicated remains under active review by government leadership.
